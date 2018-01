Jan 29 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-MOBILE US INC - ANNOUNCED IT WILL MOVE TO 100% RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY BY 2021, HAS JOINED RE100

* T-MOBILE - FINALIZED CONTRACT FOR 160 MWS FROM INFINITY RENEWABLES’ SOLOMON FORKS WIND PROJECT IN KANSAS

* T-MOBILE - POWER GENERATION FROM INFINITY RENEWABLES' SOLOMON FORKS WIND PROJECT TO BEGIN IN EARLY 2019