Aug 3 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc

* T2 Biosystems reports second quarter 2017 financial results; provides company update

* Q2 loss per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T2 Biosystems Inc - ‍Q2 product revenue was $735,000, a $584,000 increase from Q2 of 2016​

* T2 Biosystems Inc - ‍product revenue growth of at least 20% sequentially is projected in Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: