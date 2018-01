Jan 4 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON T2BACTERIA PANEL

* - ‍FDA CLEARANCE OF T2BACTERIA PANEL REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q1 2018​

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE IN Q4 IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF $1.1 TO $1.3 MILLION​