Jan 10 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* TAALERI HAS ACQUIRED A 30% OWNERSHIP SHARE OF THE 200 MW BAYNOUNA SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN JORDAN

* ‍SHARES WERE ACQUIRED FROM ABU DHABI FUTURE ENERGY COMPANY (MASDAR)

* ESTIMATED TOTAL PROJECT COST IS UP TO EUR 210 MILLION