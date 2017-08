June 30 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ

* JELD-WEN TO BUY MATTIOVI OY FROM TAALERI

* ‍AS A RESULT OF DEAL, TAALERI PLC WILL RECORD A PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY THREE MILLION EUROS IN JUNE​

* ‍PROFIT GENERATED BY DEAL STRENGTHENS TAALERI PLC'S UPDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE REGARDING RESULT OF H1 PERIOD PUBLISHED ON JUNE 20​