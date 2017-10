Sept 21 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* MAJOR DATA CENTER OF 50 MEUR PLANNED FOR THE HELSINKI METROPOLITAN AREA

* ‍FUTURE INVESTMENT WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY MEUR 50​

* ‍TAALERI AND PONTOS PURCHASE MAJORITY OF COLOCATION COMPANY FICOLO MAJOR DATA CENTER​

* ‍INVESTMENT WILL BE MADE BY FICOLO, OF WHICH TAALERI AND PONTOS HAVE NOW ACQUIRED C80 PER CENT IN EQUAL SHARES WITH MEUR 5.7​