Oct 11 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* TAALERI RAISES ITS FULL-YEAR PROFIT FORECAST

* ‍OPERATING PROFIT IS ESTIMATED TO EXCEED 30 PER CENT OF INCOME IN 2017.​

‍ACCORDING TO PREVIOUS PROFIT GUIDANCE, FULL-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN WAS ESTIMATED TO BE OVER 25 PER CENT.​