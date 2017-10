Sept 20 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* ‍RECORDS AN ADDITIONAL SELLING PRICE FROM RATINPERÄ WIND FARM, SOLD LAST YEAR.​

* ‍IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL SELLING PRICE ON TAALERI‘S RESULT IS SOME MEUR 3.1.​

* ‍DOES NOT CHANGE ITS GUIDANCE GIVEN FOR YEAR.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)