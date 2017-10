Oct 10 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* TAALERI TO FINANCE GERMANY’S LARGEST GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT

* ‍OVERALL VALUE OF PROJECT IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 160 MILLION,​

* ‍PLANT ESTIMATED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)