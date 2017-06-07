BRIEF-Tabcorp says ACT determination on proposed Tabcorp-Tatts merger extended

June 8 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* ‍Australian Competition Tribunal confirmed it extended period in which to make determination on co's application for authorisation to proceed with Tatts group merger​

* Tribunal said it anticipates that it may need additional time to consult with parties to ensure that its final determination

* Tabcorp and Tatts are progressing other government and regulatory approvals and working towards implementing transaction in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: