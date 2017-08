Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd-

* Target opex to revenue ratio for fy18 of approximately 22.5%‍​

* FY18 capex expected to be approximately $150m, excluding capex in respect of TGS venue expansion‍​

* FY18 D&A expected to be approximately $190m

* FY18 dividend target is 90% of npat before significant items, amortisation of the victorian wagering and betting licence and sun bets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: