Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tableau Software Inc:

* TABLEAU REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1 PERCENT TO $249.4 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍RATABLE LICENSE BOOKINGS WERE 51% OF TOTAL LICENSE BOOKINGS, COMPARED TO 20% IN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍TOM WALKER, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN PERMANENTLY FROM CFO POSITION​

* ‍BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAMON FLETCHER, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, AS INTERIM CFO​

‍BOARD ALSO APPOINTED GERRI MARTIN-FLICKINGER AS A NEW DIRECTOR​