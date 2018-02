Feb 21 (Reuters) - TAC TARIM:

* APPLIES TO MKK (CENTRAL REGISTRY AGENCY) TO CONVERT 340,000 NOMINAL TAC TARIM SHARES INTO PUBLICLY TRADABLE

* PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 340,000 NOMINAL NEWLY CONVERTED TAC TARIM SHARES TO BE USED FOR PAYING BANK DEBTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)