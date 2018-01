Jan 11(Reuters) - TacBright Optronics Corp

* Says it plans to issue 2017 third tranche private placement unsecured corporate bonds worth T$150 million, with a term of two years, and an annual interest rate of 2.3 percent

* Proceeds to be used for working capital enrichment and financial structure improvement

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wNSUiX

