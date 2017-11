BRIEF-Tag Immobilien expects 2018 FFO of 135-137 mln eur​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tag Immobilien

* Reports strong results in Q3 2017 - FFO forecast to increase by 13% to eur 135-137 million (eur 0.93 per share) and in dividend by 11% to eur 0.70 per share in 2018

* Says ‍FFO I of eur 33.9 million in Q3 / eur 93.2 million in first nine months of 2017​

* Says ‍like-for-like rental growth at 3.0% p.a. including effects from vacancy reduction​

* Says ‍in q3 of 2017, Tag generated funds from operations (FFO I not including net revenue from sales) of eur 33.9 million​

* Says ‍FFO 2018: eur 135-137 million (guidance 2017: eur 119-121 million)​

* Says ‍FFO per share 2018: eur 0.93 (guidance 2017: eur 0.82)​

* Says ‍dividend per share for 2018: eur 0.70 (guidance for 2017: eur 0.62)​