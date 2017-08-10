FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien raises profit forecast and dividend guidance
August 10, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien raises profit forecast and dividend guidance

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG

* Raises FFO and dividend forecast for 2017 financial year following strong H1 operating performance, acquires further properties

* Dividend forecast for 2017 financial year raised to eur 0.62 per share

* FFO of eur 30.9m in Q2 and eur 59.4m in first half of 2017

* New full-year forecast of eur 119-121m (previously eur 110-112m) or eur 0.82 per share

* Vacancy in group's residential units falls to 5.5% at june 30, 2017 after 6.1% at beginning of year

* H1 like-for-like rental growth at 3.3% including effects of vacancy reduction

* Early refinancing of bank loans with a nominal value totalling eur 560.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

