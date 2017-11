Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tag Oil Ltd

* Tag Oil reports Q2 2018 results

* Tag Oil Ltd - ‍qtrly average net daily production decreased by 2% to 1,151 boe/d (78% oil)

* Tag Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍revenues generated from oil and gas sales increased by 11% to $6.0 million from $5.4 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: