Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tag Oil Ltd:

* TAG OIL LTD - ‍ SUCCESSFUL TEST ON MT. MESSENGER OIL ZONE COULD RESULT IN RESTARTING OIL PRODUCTION FROM CURRENTLY SUSPENDED PUKA OIL FIELD​

* TAG OIL - ‍ ENCOURAGED BY INTERMITTENT HYDROCARBON SHOWS RECORDED WITHIN SECTION BETWEEN ABOUT 2,520M AND ABOUT 2,680M MEASURED DEPTH IN PUKATEA-1​