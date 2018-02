Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE INCREASES GOLD RESERVES BY 400,000 OUNCES AND GOLD RESOURCES BY 3.4 MILLION OUNCES

* TAHOE RESOURCES INC - ‍IN 2017, ADDED 888,000 OUNCES OF NEW GOLD MINERAL RESERVE​