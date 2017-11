Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe reports strong mine operating earnings from gold segments for third quarter 2017

* Tahoe Resources Inc qtrly ‍revenue $155.2 million versus $234.7 million​

* Tahoe Resources Inc - ‍qtrly loss earnings per share $0.03​

* Tahoe Resources Inc - qtrly ‍ adjusted loss per share $0.02​

* Tahoe Resources Inc qtrly ‍gold production 109 koz versus 98 koz​