FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q2 revenue of $209.6 million
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q2 revenue of $209.6 million

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc -

* Tahoe reports solid second quarter 2017 results; ceases dividend and suspends company-wide guidance due to uncertainty in Guatemala

* Qtrly revenue $209.6 million versus $228.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly silver production 4.1 million ounces versus 5.7 million ounces

* Due to temporary suspension of Escobal mining license, company has ceased dividend payments

* Due to temporary suspension of escobal mining license, company has suspended company-wide multi-year guidance

* Tahoe Resources Inc- Guatemala road block shows no signs of immediate resolution; Co cannot predict when road will be clear to enable transport of materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.