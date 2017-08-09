BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q2 revenue of $209.6 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc -

* Tahoe reports solid second quarter 2017 results; ceases dividend and suspends company-wide guidance due to uncertainty in Guatemala

* Qtrly revenue $209.6 million versus $228.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly silver production 4.1 million ounces versus 5.7 million ounces

* Due to temporary suspension of Escobal mining license, company has ceased dividend payments

* Due to temporary suspension of escobal mining license, company has suspended company-wide multi-year guidance

* Tahoe Resources Inc- Guatemala road block shows no signs of immediate resolution; Co cannot predict when road will be clear to enable transport of materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: