2 months ago
BRIEF-Tahoe says Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors
June 23, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tahoe says Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe provides Escobal update

* Tahoe Resources - Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors, open primary road that connects Guatemala City to San Rafael Las Flores near Escobal Mine

* Says ‍company is not aware of any serious injuries as a result of action​

* Tahoe Resources Inc - at the time, company has "no reason to believe that its guidance will be affected by this situation"

* Says will continue to work with government, community leaders and others to resolve any on-going concerns by protestors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

