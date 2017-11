Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiga Building Products Ltd

* Taiga announces redemption of its outstanding 14% subordinated notes due 2020

* Taiga Building Products Ltd - ‍exercised right to redeem all of its outstanding 14% subordinated notes due 2020 in principal amount of $14.9 million

* Taiga Building Products Ltd - ‍taiga intends to fund redemption using its senior credit facility​