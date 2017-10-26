FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tailored Brands expands and extends asset-based revolving credit facility
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:57 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Tailored Brands expands and extends asset-based revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:

* Tailored Brands expands and extends asset-based revolving credit facility

* Tailored Brands Inc - ‍amended asset-based revolving credit facility, expanding availability to $550 million from $500 million​

* Tailored Brands Inc - ‍amended facility by expanding availability to $550 million from $500 million and extending its maturity to October 2022 from June 2019​

* Tailored Brands Inc - ‍ amended its asset-based revolving credit facility, extending its maturity to October 2022 from June 2019​

* Tailored Brands Inc - ‍ABL includes a $100 million expansion feature and has an improved fee structure​

* Tailored Brands Inc - ‍ABL matures October 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
