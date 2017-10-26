BRIEF-Tailored Brands expands and extends asset-based revolving credit facility

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:
* Tailored Brands Inc - amended facility by expanding availability to $550 million from $500 million and extending its maturity to October 2022 from June 2019
* Tailored Brands Inc - ABL includes a $100 million expansion feature and has an improved fee structure
* Tailored Brands Inc - ABL matures October 2022