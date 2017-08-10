BRIEF-TAISUN ENTERPRISE plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TAISUN ENTERPRISE Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue up to 146.7 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be determined later
* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 75 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and invest in units
