2 months ago
BRIEF-Taiwan says local banks' Panama exposure is $2.67 bln, as of April
June 13, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Taiwan says local banks' Panama exposure is $2.67 bln, as of April

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said local banks' exposure in investments and loans in Panama totals T$80.6 billion ($2.67 billion) as of April.

* Panama has established diplomatic ties with China and broken with Taiwan in a major victory for Beijing, which continues to lure away the dwindling number of countries that have formal relations with the self-ruled island.

* Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's move to establish diplomatic ties with Panama has affected the current stable situation across the Taiwan Strait. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung)

