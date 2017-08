Aug 11 (Reuters) - HTC Corp

* Says Q2 revenue of T$16.1 billion ($530.37 million), gross margin of 13.7 percent

* Says Q2 operating loss of T$2.2 billion, operating margin of -13.6 percent

* Says Q2 net loss after tax at T$1.95 billion

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3560 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)