BRIEF-Taiwan's China Life to acquire traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd

* Says it plans to pay T$1 to acquire the traditional policies and riders spun off from Allianz Taiwan Life

* Says it expects the transaction to enhance profitability through the increase of policies in force and assets

* Says it expects its net profit can increase after the transaction is completed

* Says the transaction is subject to approval from special shareholders’ meeting and approval from regulators

* Says it can assume statutory reserves of T$27.6 billion ($913.85 million) and corresponding assets of T$49.8 billion

