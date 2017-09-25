BRIEF-Takara Leben to acquire trinity idea

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Takara Leben Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 486 shares of trinity idea inc, with disclosed price, and raise voting power in trinity idea inc to 88.8 percent from 19.9 percent, effective Oct. 31

* Says it will fully acquire trinity idea inc after aforementioned transaction, effective Nov. 1

* One share of trinity idea inc’s stock will be exchanged with 3,876 shares of the co

* 306,204 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LS9gEU

