March 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TAKATA CORP SUBMITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO A TOKYO COURT TO SELL OFF CORE OPERATIONS TO A CHINESE-OWNED U.S. PEER

* TAKATA LOOKS TO COMPLETE SALE BY MID-APRIL AND USE PROCEEDS TO PAY BACK CREDITORS AND OTHER OBLIGATIONS