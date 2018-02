Feb 23 (Reuters) - TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* ACQUIRES BGMENU IN BULGARIA AND OLIVIERA IN ROMANIA‍​

* THE ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR THE TRANSACTION IS €10.5 MILLION‍​

* TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH, TAKEAWAY.COM WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INVEST IN BOTH BULGARIA AND ROMANIA Source text : bit.ly/2BMUMSD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)