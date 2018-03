BRIEF-Takeaway.Com NV Processed 68.3 Million Orders In 2017, Up 38% YoY

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Takeaway.Com Nv:

* PROCESSED 68.3 MILLION ORDERS IN 2017, REPRESENTING AN ORDER GROWTH OF 38% COMPARED WITH 2016,

* FY LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 42.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVENUE GREW BY 49% TO €166.5 MILLION IN 2017 COMPARED WITH €111.6 MILLION IN 2016

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 27.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 18.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES THE MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES.

* WE ANTICIPATE LOSS AT GROUP LEVEL FOR 2018 BUT EXPECT ABSOLUTE AMOUNT OF FUTURE LOSSES TO DECREASE GOING FORWARD‍​

