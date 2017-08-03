FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates announce research and licensing collaboration
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates announce research and licensing collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda Pharmaceutical and molecular templates announce multi-target research and licensing collaboration to develop next-generation oncology therapies​

* Takeda Pharmaceutical - ‍collaboration will apply molecular templates’ engineered toxin bodies technology platform to potential therapeutic targets provided by takeda​

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co - Takeda will have right to exercise exclusive options to obtain license rights to products resulting from collaboration

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says additional terms of agreement are not being disclosed

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says it will make an equity investment and molecular templates is eligible to receive upfront payments, milestone payments​

* Says ‍signed the agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, millennium pharmaceuticals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

