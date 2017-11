BRIEF-TAKEDA RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ADCETRIS FOR CD30-POSITIVE CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN) FOR CD30-POSITIVE CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA

* ‍CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ADCETRIS WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION​

* ‍EMA COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION FOR EXTENSION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF ADCETRIS​

* ‍CHMP RECOMMENDED ADCETRIS​ ITS APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CD30-POSITIVE CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA

* ‍SEATTLE GENETICS AND TAKEDA ARE JOINTLY DEVELOPING ADCETRIS​