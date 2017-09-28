FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease
September 28, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda and SGC announce a collaboration agreement using patient tissue-based assays for clinical target validation in inflammatory bowel disease

* Takeda says ‍under terms of agreement, Takeda will provide funding for the research studies over a three-year period​

* Takeda - Agreement establishes translational medicine research team from Takeda, Karolinska University Hospital and ‍structural Genomics Consortium​ Source text: Further company coverage:

