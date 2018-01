Jan 30 (Reuters) - Takkt AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TAKKT AG: TAKKT ACQUIRES LEADING BRITISH ONLINE RETAILER FOR OFFICE FURNITURE

* HAS ACQUIRED 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF EQUIP4WORK LTD.

* PURCHASE PRICE, ON A CASH FREE, DEBT FREE BASIS, AMOUNTED TO GBP 35 MILLION

* IN ADDITION, FURTHER POTENTIAL AND VARIABLE PURCHASE PRICE COMPONENT (EARN OUT) OF UP TO GBP TEN MILLION WAS AGREED