Dec 21 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TAKKT AG: TAKKT EXPANDS MANAGEMENT BOARD AND FORMS ADDITIONAL DIVISION TO DEVELOP NEW BUSINESS MODELS

* FORMATION OF AN ADDITIONAL DIVISION CALLED NEWPORT GROUP HAS BEEN ADOPTED WITH EFFECT FROM JANUARY 1, 2018

* APPOINTED HEIKO HEGWEIN TO MANAGEMENT BOARD OF TAKKT AG BEGINNING FEBRUARY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)