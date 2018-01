BRIEF-Tal Education Group Reports Non-GAAP Net Income Of $0.09/ADS

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group:

* ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $474.5 MILLION TO $480.8 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE UP 50 TO 52 PERCENT

* Q3 REVENUE $433.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $420.4 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE US$0.07​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS, WHICH EXCLUDED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSES WAS US$0.09‍​

* ‍QTRLY TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS INCREASED BY 85.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO APPROXIMATELY 1.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )