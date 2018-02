Feb 7 (Reuters) - Talanx AG:

* ACHIEVED GROUP NET INCOME OF AROUND EUR 670 (2016: 907) MILLION IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT AT LEAST EQUAL TO THE YEAR-EARLIER LEVEL IS ASSURED FROM TODAY’S PERSPECTIVE

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS GREW THROUGHOUT THE GROUP BY AROUND 6 PERCENT TO EUR 33.1 (31.1) BILLION‍​

* GROUP-WIDE NET LARGE LOSS BURDEN AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.6 (0.9) BLN‍​