BRIEF-Talanx reports nine-month net of 444 mln eur
November 13, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Talanx reports nine-month net of 444 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Talanx Ag:‍​

* Achieves nine-month net income of eur 444 million despite severe impact of natural catastrophes‍​

* Gross written premiums up by 6.3 percent to eur 25.2 (23.7) billion

* Industrial lines and property/casualty reinsurance hit by very large losses relating to natural catastrophes in the third quarter

* Positive developments in domestic and foreign retail business help compensate for effects

* Talanx has revised its outlook for group net income for 2017 to around eur 650 million

* Outlook for 2018: group net income of around eur 850 million expected Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
