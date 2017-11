Nov 14 (Reuters) - Talen Energy Supply Llc

* Talen Energy Supply Llc announces $400 million offering of senior notes

* Talen Energy Supply-intends to offer up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2026​

* Talen Energy Supply-‍intends to use net proceeds from offering, cash on hand, to refinance, repurchase and/or repay certain of its existing indebtedness​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: