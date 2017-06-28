FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Talkmed Group updates on inquiry conducted by Singapore Medical Council Disciplinary Tribunal
June 28, 2017 / 4:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Talkmed Group updates on inquiry conducted by Singapore Medical Council Disciplinary Tribunal

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Talkmed Group Ltd

* Updates on inquiry conducted by Singapore Medical Council Disciplinary Tribunal

* Ang Peng Tiam, Chief Executive Officer of company has been given an eight-month suspension by court of three judges

* Suspension will begin on 25 July 2017

* "While verdict may have material impact on group's earnings, board is confident that suspension will not have a major long-term effect on group"

* During period of suspension, Ang will not be involved in patient care but will continue to lead group & develop other growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

