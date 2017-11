Nov 24 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG:

* ‍CARRIES OUT DIRECTED ISSUE OF SHARES CORRESPONDING TO SEK 5.0 MILLION, PAYMENT IS MADE BY WAY OF OFFSETTING​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN DIRECTED ISSUE IS SEK 32.00 PER SHARE​