Oct 24 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG:

* TALKPOOL WINS GLOBAL FRAME AGREEMENT WITH DIGICEL GROUP

* CONTRACT IS ‍FOR DELIVERY OF TELECOM NETWORK OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO DIGICEL‘S 33 MARKETS ​

* ‍FRAME AGREEMENT IS VALID RETROACTIVELY FROM 1 JULY 2017 AND IS VALID FOR 10 YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)