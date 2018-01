Jan 23 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG:

* TALKPOOL ENTERS SAUDI ARABIA IN ITS MARCH TOWARDS GLOBAL REACH

* ‍IS ONLY PLANNING TO START BUSINESS IN A FEW NEW COUNTRIES DURING 2018.​

* ‍NEW BUSINESS IS PLANNED TO CLOCK UP OVER A MILLION EUROS IN SALES​

* ‍OUT OF MANY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, TALKPOOL HAS CHOSEN TO START A BUSINESS IN SAUD ARABIA​