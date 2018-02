BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy GP And Tallgrass Energy Partners Announce Acquisitions

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY GP AND TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCE ACQUISITIONS AND THE EVALUATION OF TALLGRASS ENERGY ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍BEGINNING AN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL REORGANIZATION ALTERNATIVES INVOLVING TEGP AND TEP​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍ON FEB. 7, 2018, TALLGRASS DEVELOPMENT LP​ MERGED INTO A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF TALLGRASS EQUITY

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍EVALUATING POTENTIAL REORGANIZATION TRANSACTIONS​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍TEP ACQUIRED A 2% MEMBERSHIP INTEREST IN PONY EXPRESS AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSETS FOR ABOUT $60 MILLION​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS - DUE TO TALLGRASS DEVELOPMENT DEAL, ‍TALLGRASS EQUITY GOT 25.01% MEMBERSHIP INTEREST IN REX, 5.6 MILLION TEP COMMON UNITS

* TALLGRASS ENERGY - TO RECOMMEND TO BOARD OF TEGP‘S GENERAL PARTNER TO INCREASE QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR Q1, Q2 BY ABOUT $0.12 /CLASS A SHARE​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - FOR TD DEAL, TEGP AND TALLGRASS EQUITY ISSUED 276 MILLION UNREGISTERED TEGP CLASS B SHARES AND TALLGRASS EQUITY UNITS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: