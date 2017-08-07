BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Powder River Oil Gathering System

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass energy partners acquires Powder River Oil Gathering System, continues to expand service offerings in the basin

* Deal for ‍approximately $36 million​

* ‍Tallgrass estimates approximately $7 million in additional capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 on outrigger system​

* Acquired assets include about 34 miles of gathering lines,about 150,000 acres dedicated on a long-term fee-based contract​