Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES CONTINENTAL RESOURCES CONTRACT EXTENSION

* TALLGRASS ENERGY - ‍ CONTINENTAL RESOURCES​ EXERCISED CONTRACTUAL RIGHT TO EXTEND ITS THROUGHPUT AND DEFICIENCY AGREEMENTS THROUGH OCT. 31, 2024