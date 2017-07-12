BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy, Rockies Express pipeline announce receipt of ultra settlement payment

July 12 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies express pipeline announce receipt of ultra settlement payment, results of recent zone 3 open seasons and leadership transition

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - ‍REX received cash payment of $150 million from ultra in connection with settlement of rex's $303 million breach of contract claim​

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - currently expects 2017 revenue from contracts to be at least $13 million

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - Rockies express pipeline llc received cash payment of $150 million from ultra resources in connection with settlement of REX's $303 million breach of contract claim