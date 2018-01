Jan 3 (Reuters) - TALLINK GRUPP AS:

* SAYS DECEMBER 2017 TRANSPORTED 815,255 PASSENGERS, A 6.2 PERCENT INCREASE VERSUS DECEMBER 2016

* SAYS OCT – DEC 2017 TRANSPORTED 2.3 MILLION PASSENGERS, A 4.0 PERCENT INCREASE VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS DEC 2017 NUMBER OF CARGO UNITS INCREASED BY 10.0 PERCENT TO 28,315 UNITS

* SAYS DEC 2017 NUMBER OF PASSENGER VEHICLES INCREASED BY 0.6 PERCENT TO 87,672 UNITS Source text : bit.ly/2CHFaym Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)